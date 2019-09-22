Kris Bryant exits game with sprained ankle

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant suffered an apparent right ankle injury attempting to beat out a ground ball double play in the bottom of the third inning Sunday against the Cardinals. First base was wet from rain, so Bryant’s foot slid across the base, causing the injury. [Update: Per The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney, Bryant has a sprained right ankle. X-rays were negative.]
Bryant was 0-for-1 before exiting. Ian Happ took his place at third base. With the regular season nearly complete, Bryant is hitting .282/.382/.521 with 31 home runs, 77 RBI, and 108 runs scored in 634 plate appearances.
The floundering Cubs entered Sunday afternoon’s action on a five-game losing streak, leaving them three games behind the Brewers for the second NL Wild Card.
On Wednesday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed that left-hander David Price was going to be shut down for the remainder of the season with a cyst in his left wrist. At the time, it wasn’t clear whether Price would need to undergo an operation to treat the cyst, but another announcement on Sunday confirmed an upcoming procedure for the lefty.
Price, 34, isn’t expected to be on the shelf long and will likely make a complete recovery well in advance of spring training in 2020. According to MLB.com’s Ian Browne, the cyst removal will be performed by team physician Matt Liebman on Thursday, after which the club will have a better idea of his recovery timetable.
The veteran southpaw has been dealing with wrist issues since early August and hasn’t pitched in any consistent role since the end of the July. He’ll finish his 2019 campaign with a 7-5 record in 22 starts and a 4.28 ERA, 2.7 BB/9, 10.7 SO/9, and 2.4 fWAR through 107 1/3 innings.