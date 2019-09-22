Kris Bryant exits game with sprained ankle

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant suffered an apparent right ankle injury attempting to beat out a ground ball double play in the bottom of the third inning Sunday against the Cardinals. First base was wet from rain, so Bryant’s foot slid across the base, causing the injury. [Update: Per The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney, Bryant has a sprained right ankle. X-rays were negative.]

Kris Bryant leaves the game after this awkward play at first pic.twitter.com/q3tAX0d3KR — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) September 22, 2019

Bryant was 0-for-1 before exiting. Ian Happ took his place at third base. With the regular season nearly complete, Bryant is hitting .282/.382/.521 with 31 home runs, 77 RBI, and 108 runs scored in 634 plate appearances.

The floundering Cubs entered Sunday afternoon’s action on a five-game losing streak, leaving them three games behind the Brewers for the second NL Wild Card.

