David Price to undergo wrist surgery

On Wednesday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed that left-hander David Price was going to be shut down for the remainder of the season with a cyst in his left wrist. At the time, it wasn’t clear whether Price would need to undergo an operation to treat the cyst, but another announcement on Sunday confirmed an upcoming procedure for the lefty.

Price, 34, isn’t expected to be on the shelf long and will likely make a complete recovery well in advance of spring training in 2020. According to MLB.com’s Ian Browne, the cyst removal will be performed by team physician Matt Liebman on Thursday, after which the club will have a better idea of his recovery timetable.

The veteran southpaw has been dealing with wrist issues since early August and hasn’t pitched in any consistent role since the end of the July. He’ll finish his 2019 campaign with a 7-5 record in 22 starts and a 4.28 ERA, 2.7 BB/9, 10.7 SO/9, and 2.4 fWAR through 107 1/3 innings.