Marlins give Don Mattingly a two-year extension

The Marlins have announced that they have inked manager Don Mattingly to a two-year contract extensions. There’s a third year in the form of a mutual option.

Mattingly is finishing up the final year of the four-year contract he signed with the Marlins prior to the 2016 season. He’s 272-364 in that period and the club has lost 99 games already this season. The current bad run, however, obviously corresponds with a massive rebuild the team began undertaking following the 2017 season and the team’s change in ownership. Mattingly has not had much to work with over the past two seasons but he has likewise, largely, kept the team on as even a keel as one could hope under the circumstances. He has certainly impressed the Marlins’ brass enough to take the unusual step of keeping on a manager they inherited from a previous ownership and front office group.

In other news, the Marlins also announced a two-year contract extension for shortstop Miguel Rojas valued at $10.25 million. There’s a vesting option for a third year. The deal buys out Rojas’ final year of arbitration eligibility and one year of free agency, plus that option.

Rojas, 30, is hitting .285/.335/.383 (OPS+ 92) this year.

Report: Domingo Germán won’t pitch again this season

Yesterday Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán was placed on administrative leave pursuant to the MLB-MLBPA Joint Domestic Violence Policy. While the league is still investigating the matter, Buster Olney of ESPN hears that Germán “will not pitch another inning” in 2019, including the postseason.

This is not shocking, as even the the most minor suspensions under the Domestic Violence policy have typically entailed more than the eight games the Yankees have remaining. And based on what we’ve been hearing over the past 24 hours, the suspension Germán will receive is likely to be substantial.

Bob Klapisch of the New York Times tweeted yesterday that German allegedly slapped his girlfriend. Andy Martino of SNY reported that the incident took place late Monday or early Tuesday following a charity gala which took place at CC Sabathia’s home. Klapisch says someone from the Commissioner’s Office witnessed it, though Martino disputes that. What’s not in dispute is that the MLBPA opted not to exercise its right to appeal German’s placement on administrative leave pending the investigation, so the evidence is likely pretty damning.