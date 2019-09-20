Kolten Wong strains hamstring

It was cool for the Cardinals that Matt Carpenter was able to hit a heroic 10th inning home run in last night’s win over the Cubs. the reason he was in the game to do so in the first place was not so cool, however: he came in to replace Kolten Wong in the lineup — playing third base with Tommy Edman moving over to second — after Wong strained his hamstring.

He was removed in the fifth inning of the game and, afterwards, was described as having a “mild tear” in his left hamstring. He’ll have an MRI today. No matter the results, he’s expected to miss several days as it is. If it’s more severe than expected, his availability for the postseason is, obviously, in jeopardy.

That would be a big blow to the Cardinals, who have relied heavily on Wong this year. He’s hitting .285/.361/.423 with 11 home runs and 24 stolen bases in 28 attempts this season but has been even better in the second half, hitting .342/.409/.487 since the break.

Follow @craigcalcaterra