Report: Domingo Germán won’t pitch again this season

Yesterday Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán was placed on administrative leave pursuant to the MLB-MLBPA Joint Domestic Violence Policy. While the league is still investigating the matter, Buster Olney of ESPN hears that Germán “will not pitch another inning” in 2019, including the postseason.

This is not shocking, as even the the most minor suspensions under the Domestic Violence policy have typically entailed more than the eight games the Yankees have remaining. And based on what we’ve been hearing over the past 24 hours, the suspension Germán will receive is likely to be substantial.

Bob Klapisch of the New York Times tweeted yesterday that German allegedly slapped his girlfriend. Andy Martino of SNY reported that the incident took place late Monday or early Tuesday following a charity gala which took place at CC Sabathia’s home. Klapisch says someone from the Commissioner’s Office witnessed it, though Martino disputes that. What’s not in dispute is that the MLBPA opted not to exercise its right to appeal German’s placement on administrative leave pending the investigation, so the evidence is likely pretty damning.

Follow @craigcalcaterra