The Red Sox’ front office shakeup continues

The Red Sox recently fired GM Dave Dombrowski. Now they’re dismissing a couple of his associates.
Jon Heyman reports that the Sox’ senior VP of baseball operations, Frank Wren, and special assignment scout Eddie Bane will not be returning to the club. Wren has been fired. Bane has been notified that his contract will not be renewed. Different mechanisms but they’re both gone.
Wren’s dismissal is not shocking, as he was a Dombrowski man. He was brought in after Dombrowski was hired having worked with him in both Miami and Montreal. Bane preceded Dombrowski’s tenure in Boston, having been hired away from the Angels in 2012. In Anaheim he was the architect of several successful drafts, including the draft that landed Mike Trout with the 25th pick in the first round.
No matter what their bonafides, however, when the king is exiled, his court soon follows. Expect even more shuffling when the Red Sox hire a new GM to replace Dombrowski on a permanent basis.
On Sunday, Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo suffered a lateral sprain of his right ankle while trying to field a bunt. While the team didn’t place him on the injured list because of expanded September rosters, they did say that Rizzo would have to wear a walking boot for five to seven days before being reevaluated. The odds of him returning any time soon seemed pretty slim.
Welp, sometimes slim odds play out because Rizzo is in tonight’s lineup, batting leadoff and playing first base against the Cardinals. The announcement came after Rizzo was seen testing his ankle on the field in pregame warmups, running little stutter-steps and zigzags that, apparently, went well.
The move underscores how critical every game is for the Cubs right now. They trail the Cards by three and are deadlocked with the Brewers for the second Wild Card. Rizzo, who is hitting 289/.404/.516 with 26 home runs, 93 RBI, and 88 runs scored in 592 plate appearances on the year, is obviously important to their chances of playing October baseball.
Probably worth tuning into tonight’s Cards-Cubs game to see how that ankle holds up.
UPDATE: Ya think Cubs fans are psyched about Rizzo playing?