The Red Sox’ front office shakeup continues

The Red Sox recently fired GM Dave Dombrowski. Now they’re dismissing a couple of his associates.

Jon Heyman reports that the Sox’ senior VP of baseball operations, Frank Wren, and special assignment scout Eddie Bane will not be returning to the club. Wren has been fired. Bane has been notified that his contract will not be renewed. Different mechanisms but they’re both gone.

Wren’s dismissal is not shocking, as he was a Dombrowski man. He was brought in after Dombrowski was hired having worked with him in both Miami and Montreal. Bane preceded Dombrowski’s tenure in Boston, having been hired away from the Angels in 2012. In Anaheim he was the architect of several successful drafts, including the draft that landed Mike Trout with the 25th pick in the first round.

No matter what their bonafides, however, when the king is exiled, his court soon follows. Expect even more shuffling when the Red Sox hire a new GM to replace Dombrowski on a permanent basis.

Follow @craigcalcaterra