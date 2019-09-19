Getty Images

Ronald Acuña Jr. reaches rare home run milestone

By Craig CalcaterraSep 19, 2019, 4:04 PM EDT
4 Comments

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 40th home run in today’s 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. In so doing he become only the third player to hit 40 homers at age 21 or younger, joining Hall of Famers Mel Ott and Eddie Matthews, who hit 42 and 47, respectively, before turning 22. Ott was only 20 in fact.

Home run marks are a dime a dozen this year, of course, so maybe you want to discount Acuña’s accomplishment. Even if you do, though, you can’t discount his wheels. He didn’t have a stolen base this afternoon but he does have 37 on the year and has over a week to swipe three more. If he does he’ll become a member of the exclusive 40/40 club. It’s only current members: Jose Canseco, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez and Alfonso Soriano.

The Braves win clinches at least a tie for the NL East title. They’ll clinch the division outright if either they win or the Nationals lose tomorrow.

Domingo Germán placed on administrative leave under MLB’s domestic violence policy

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraSep 19, 2019, 1:51 PM EDT
15 Comments

Major League Baseball just announced that New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has been placed on Administrative Leave under the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy. Per the policy, the initial period of Administrative Leave may last up to seven days, barring an extension.

There have been no details yet provided as to the underlying facts which gave rise to the investigation. They will no doubt come out soon, however, at least in part. We’ll certainly update if and when that happens. In the meantime, Major League Baseball’s Department of Investigations has commenced an investigation into the matter that led to his placement on Administrative Leave.

UPDATE: Well, we have at least one report of the details that led to the investigation:

UPDATE: The Yankees have released a statement: