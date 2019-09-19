Lorenzo Cain leaves game with bum ankle

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lorenzo Cain went 1-for-3 and hit a home run in today’s Brewers win over the Padres. But he also, unfortunately, left the game in the fifth inning. The team said after the game that it was “ankle discomfort.”

That’s not the most rigorous medical diagnosis possible, so I presume we’ll hear more about his condition tomorrow after he’s reevaluated. For now the Brewers are calling him day-to-day.

Cain is hitting .251/.316/.357 with ten homers on the season.

