Domingo Germán placed on administrative leave under MLB’s domestic violence policy

Major League Baseball just announced that New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has been placed on Administrative Leave under the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy. Per the policy, the initial period of Administrative Leave may last up to seven days, barring an extension.

There have been no details yet provided as to the underlying facts which gave rise to the investigation. They will no doubt come out soon, however, at least in part. We’ll certainly update if and when that happens. In the meantime, Major League Baseball’s Department of Investigations has commenced an investigation into the matter that led to his placement on Administrative Leave.

So, that’s quite a thing. Updates as warranted.

