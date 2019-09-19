Dellin Betances expected to be ready for spring training

Last weekend Yankees reliever Dellin Betances suffered a partial tear of the left Achilles tendon, ending his season. The Yankees announced today that Betances will avoid surgery and should be ready for spring training in 2020.

Betances is already unavailable for the postseason, but he will become a free agent the first of November. The relatively good prognosis is good news for him in that it’ll make finding himself a deal for next season a bit easier if his new team will not have to be without him early in the season.

Betances, 31, missed all but one third of an inning of work this season due to shoulder and lat injuries and now this. He was a top reliever over the previous five seasons, however, so he should have multiple suitors willing to take a chance on him this winter.

