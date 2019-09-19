Cubs activate Craig Kimbrel

Two weeks ago today the Cubs placed closer Craig Kimbrel on the 10-day injured list due to inflammation in his right elbow. Today he was activated. He’ll be available for tonight’s game against the Cardinals in Chicago.

It’s been a lost season in multiple ways for Kimbrel. He was left unsigned until inking a three-year, $43 million contract on June 6. The lack of a spring training and a normal season routine may or may not have contributed to his injury woes, but it’s hard to see how it could’ve helped. As it was this was his second stint on the injured list. He was out with a knee injury between August 4-17 and has only tossed nine innings on the season.

He has a chance now to help the Cubs who are in a pitched battle for a playoff spot, either as NL Central champs — they currently trail the Cardinals by three games — or as an NL Wild Card rep.

