Cubs activate Craig Kimbrel

Two weeks ago today the Cubs placed closer Craig Kimbrel on the 10-day injured list due to inflammation in his right elbow. Today he was activated. He’ll be available for tonight’s game against the Cardinals in Chicago.
It’s been a lost season in multiple ways for Kimbrel. He was left unsigned until inking a three-year, $43 million contract on June 6. The lack of a spring training and a normal season routine may or may not have contributed to his injury woes, but it’s hard to see how it could’ve helped. As it was this was his second stint on the injured list. He was out with a knee injury between August 4-17 and has only tossed nine innings on the season.
He has a chance now to help the Cubs who are in a pitched battle for a playoff spot, either as NL Central champs — they currently trail the Cardinals by three games — or as an NL Wild Card rep.
On Sunday, Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo suffered a lateral sprain of his right ankle while trying to field a bunt. While the team didn’t place him on the injured list because of expanded September rosters, they did say that Rizzo would have to wear a walking boot for five to seven days before being reevaluated. The odds of him returning any time soon seemed pretty slim.
Welp, sometimes slim odds play out because Rizzo is in tonight’s lineup, batting leadoff and playing first base against the Cardinals. The announcement came after Rizzo was seen testing his ankle on the field in pregame warmups, running little stutter-steps and zigzags that, apparently, went well.
The move underscores how critical every game is for the Cubs right now. They trail the Cards by three and are deadlocked with the Brewers for the second Wild Card. Rizzo, who is hitting 289/.404/.516 with 26 home runs, 93 RBI, and 88 runs scored in 592 plate appearances on the year, is obviously important to their chances of playing October baseball.
Probably worth tuning into tonight’s Cards-Cubs game to see how that ankle holds up.
UPDATE: Ya think Cubs fans are psyched about Rizzo playing?