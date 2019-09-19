Anthony Rizzo is, somehow, playing tonight

On Sunday, Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo suffered a lateral sprain of his right ankle while trying to field a bunt. While the team didn’t place him on the injured list because of expanded September rosters, they did say that Rizzo would have to wear a walking boot for five to seven days before being reevaluated. The odds of him returning any time soon seemed pretty slim.

Welp, sometimes slim odds play out because Rizzo is in tonight’s lineup, batting leadoff and playing first base against the Cardinals. The announcement came after Rizzo was seen testing his ankle on the field in pregame warmups, running little stutter-steps and zigzags that, apparently, went well.

The move underscores how critical every game is for the Cubs right now. They trail the Cards by three and are deadlocked with the Brewers for the second Wild Card. Rizzo, who is hitting 289/.404/.516 with 26 home runs, 93 RBI, and 88 runs scored in 592 plate appearances on the year, is obviously important to their chances of playing October baseball.

Probably worth tuning into tonight’s Cards-Cubs game to see how that ankle holds up.

UPDATE: Ya think Cubs fans are psyched about Rizzo playing?

The Wrigley faithful find out that Rizzo is back in the lineup… pic.twitter.com/5WWleEqKpV — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) September 19, 2019

