The Twins set another home run record last night

The Twins have already set the all-time record for home runs in a single season. Now they have another record: they have become the first team in baseball history to have five different players hit at least 30 home runs. Multiple teams have had four guys do it.

Miguel Sanó became the fifth man in the club, golfing a 482-foot moon shot during last night’s victory over the White Sox. In hitting his 30th he joined Nelson Cruz (37), Max Kepler (36), Eddie Rosario (31) and Mitch Garver (30) in the club.

The Twins now have 289 homers on the season. Which, while a record, does not ensure that they will even lead the American League in that category this year. The Yankees have hit 287. Minnesota has 11 games left. The Yankees have ten.

Here’s Sanó’s blast:

