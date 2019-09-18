Report: Marlins, Miguel Rojas agree to two-year contract extension

Jon Heyman reports that the Marlins and shortstop Miguel Rojas are working on a contract extension, believed to be for two years plus an option for a third year. [Update: The two sides are in agreement, per Heyman.]

Rojas, 30, is earning $3.155 million this season and will enter his third and final year of arbitration eligibility heading into 2020, so the reported extension would cover at least one of his free agency years.

Rojas has been solid for the Marlins, particularly in terms of his defense and versatility, over the last few years. Baseball Reference credits him with 7.2 Wins Above Replacement since 2017, an average of 2.4 per year. This season, Rojas has hit .288/.338/.388 with 27 doubles, five home runs, 45 RBI, 47 runs scored, and eight stolen bases in 482 plate appearances.

The Marlins will have some roster maintenance to do beyond keeping Rojas in town. Martín Prado, Sergio Romo, Neil Walker, and Curtis Granderson will all become free agents while Bryan Holaday will enter his final year of arbitration. Whether the Marlins, which slashed payroll from $115 million to $99 million to $71 million over the last three years, will be active in free agency remains to be seen.

Follow @Baer_Bill