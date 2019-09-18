Red Sox shut down David Price for remainder of season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that starter David Price has been shut down for the remainder of the season during Wednesday’s appearance on WEEI’s Ordway, Merloni, and Fauria.

Price, 34, missed nearly a month between August 5-31 with a wrist injury (TFCC cyst). He returned on September 1, but lasted only two innings against the Angels and hasn’t pitched since.

Price ends a disappointing 2019 season with a 4.28 ERA and a 128/32 K/BB ratio in 107 1/3 innings across 22 starts. He’ll enter the fifth year of his seven-year, $217 million contract in 2020. $96 million remains on the deal.

