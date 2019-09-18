Ketel Marte to have an MRI on his back

Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte had to leave last night’s game against the Marlins with back stiffness. Today he’s going to have an MRI. The club is calling it “precautionary.”
While the Dbacks remain on the far fringes of the NL Wild Card race, the biggest impact of Marte missing time would be on the NL MVP race. Marte is definitely in that conversation, having hit .329/.389/.592 with 32 home runs, 92 RBI, 10 stolen bases, and 97 runs this season, all while playing excellent defense at multiple positions.
Marte, along with Cody Bellinger, Anthony Rendon and the done-for-the-season Christian Yelich, will all receive lots of votes.
The Twins have already set the all-time record for home runs in a single season. Now they have another record: they have become the first team in baseball history to have five different players hit at least 30 home runs. Multiple teams have had four guys do it.
Miguel Sanó became the fifth man in the club, golfing a 482-foot moon shot during last night’s victory over the White Sox. In hitting his 30th he joined Nelson Cruz (37), Max Kepler (36), Eddie Rosario (31) and Mitch Garver (30) in the club.
The Twins now have 289 homers on the season. Which, while a record, does not ensure that they will even lead the American League in that category this year. The Yankees have hit 287. Minnesota has 11 games left. The Yankees have ten.
Here’s Sanó’s blast: