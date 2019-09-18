Ketel Marte to have an MRI on his back

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte had to leave last night’s game against the Marlins with back stiffness. Today he’s going to have an MRI. The club is calling it “precautionary.”

While the Dbacks remain on the far fringes of the NL Wild Card race, the biggest impact of Marte missing time would be on the NL MVP race. Marte is definitely in that conversation, having hit .329/.389/.592 with 32 home runs, 92 RBI, 10 stolen bases, and 97 runs this season, all while playing excellent defense at multiple positions.

Marte, along with Cody Bellinger, Anthony Rendon and the done-for-the-season Christian Yelich, will all receive lots of votes.

Follow @craigcalcaterra