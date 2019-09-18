Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Gerrit Cole reaches 300 strikeouts

By Bill BaerSep 18, 2019, 9:43 PM EDT
Astros starter Gerrit Cole recorded his 300th strikeout of the 2019 season on Wednesday night against the Rangers, fanning Shin-Soo Choo to end the sixth inning. He has thus far held the Rangers scoreless on two hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Cole is the first pitcher to reach 300 strikeouts this year, but he may soon be joined by teammate Justin Verlander who is at 283 and has two starts remaining. He is the fourth pitcher to reach the 300-strikeout club since 2003, joining Max Scherzer (2018), Chris Sale (2017), and Clayton Kershaw (2015). Cole is the first Astro with 300+ strikeouts since Mike Scott (306) in a Cy Young Award-winning 1986 season. J.R. Richard also did it twice as an Astro in 1978 (303) and ’79 (313).

Cole entered Wednesday’s start battling Verlander for the AL Cy Young Award. He carried a 17-5 record with a 2.62 ERA and a 292/45 K/BB ratio in 192 1/3 innings.

Blake Treinen done for season due to back issue

By Bill BaerSep 18, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT
Athletics reliever Blake Treinen will be shut down for the remainder of the season due to a back issue, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Treinen hadn’t pitched since Friday.

Treinen was baseball’s most dominant reliever in 2018, registering 38 saves with a 0.78 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings. He was not able to recapture that magic this season, as he’ll end 2019 with 19 saves, a 4.91 ERA, and 59 strikeouts across 58 2/3 innings of work.

The A’s defeated the Royals 1-0 in 11 innings on Wednesday afternoon, increasing their lead over the first AL Wild Card to 2.5 games over the Rays. The back of their bullpen down the stretch will feature Liam Hendriks, Yusmeiro Petit, and Ryan Buchter.