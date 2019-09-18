Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

Bruce Bochy wins 2,000th game as manager

By Bill BaerSep 18, 2019, 10:56 PM EDT
The Giants handily defeated the Red Sox on Wednesday night, 11-3. The win marked No. 2,000 of manager Bruce Bochy’s storied career, bolstering an already airtight case for the Hall of Fame.

Bochy, 64, is retiring at the end of the season. The skipper began his managerial career in 1995 with the Padres. He led them to the World Series in 1998, but they were swept out of the Fall Classic by the Yankees. Bochy would manage the Padres through 2006, amassing a 951-975 record (.494).

Bochy went to the Giants in 2007, which turned out to be a terrific decision. Bochy’s Giants won the World Series in 2010, ’12, and ’14, beating the Rangers (4-1), Tigers (4-0), and Royals (4-3), respectively. Including Wednesday’s win, Bochy has a 1,049-1,047 (.500) record with the Giants.

There have been only 11 managers in baseball history to win at least 2,000 games as a manager. Connie Mack leads overwhelmingly at 3,731, followed by John McGraw (2,763) and Tony La Russa (2,728). Also in the 2,000-win club are Bobby Cox (2,504), Joe Torre (2,326), Sparky Anderson (2,194), Bucky Harris (2,158), Joe McCarthy (2,125), Walter Alston (2,040), Leo Durocher (2,008), and Bochy.

Next stop, Cooperstown.

Gerrit Cole reaches 300 strikeouts

By Bill BaerSep 18, 2019, 9:43 PM EDT
Astros starter Gerrit Cole recorded his 300th strikeout of the 2019 season on Wednesday night against the Rangers, fanning Shin-Soo Choo to end the sixth inning. He has thus far held the Rangers scoreless on two hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Cole is the first pitcher to reach 300 strikeouts this year, but he may soon be joined by teammate Justin Verlander who is at 283 and has two starts remaining. He is the fourth pitcher to reach the 300-strikeout club since 2003, joining Max Scherzer (2018), Chris Sale (2017), and Clayton Kershaw (2015). Cole is the first Astro with 300+ strikeouts since Mike Scott (306) in a Cy Young Award-winning 1986 season. J.R. Richard also did it twice as an Astro in 1978 (303) and ’79 (313).

Cole entered Wednesday’s start battling Verlander for the AL Cy Young Award. He carried a 17-5 record with a 2.62 ERA and a 292/45 K/BB ratio in 192 1/3 innings.