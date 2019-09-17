Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Yu Darvish sets Cubs record with eight consecutive strikeouts

By Bill BaerSep 17, 2019, 9:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Cubs starter Yu Darvish set a new club record with eight consecutive strikeouts during Tuesday night’s home start against the Reds. Darvish struck out Sonny Gray and Josh VanMeter to end the second inning, then consecutively fanned Joey Votto, Eugenio Suárez, and Aristides Aquino to end the third inning. In the fourth, Darvish whiffed Tucker Barnhart, Phillip Ervin, and Brian O’Gray to quickly get out of the frame. The streak ended when José Peraza lined out to third base to kick off the fifth inning.

The major league record for consecutive strikeouts is 10, held by the Mets’ Tom Seaver, who accomplished the feat on April 22, 1970 against the Padres. Doug Fister holds the American League record at nine. We remember that one fondly.

Darvish struck out 14 batters over six innings on Thursday against the Padres. He’s been on quite the roll, tossing 15 consecutive scoreless innings coming into Tuesday’s start. However, the Reds plated three runs off of him in the first inning. Overall, Darvish came into Tuesday’s action with a 3.97 ERA and a 204/55 K/BB ratio in 163 1/3 innings on the season.

Cavan Biggio hits for the cycle

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
By Bill BaerSep 17, 2019, 10:27 PM EDT
2 Comments

Blue Jays second baseman Cavan Biggio hit for the cycle on Tuesday against the Orioles. Cavan, the son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, struck out in the first inning, but bounced back to hit a two-run homer in the third. He followed that up with a single in the sixth, a double in the eighth, and a two-run triple in the ninth.

Biggio is the sixth player to hit for the cycle this season, joining Jorge Polanco (Twins), Shohei Ohtani (Angels), Jake Bauers (Indians), Trea Turner (Nationals), and Jonathan Villar (Orioles). He’s the third member of the Blue Jays to hit for the cycle, joining Jeff Frye and Kelly Gruber. In case you were wondering, yes, Craig Biggio has also hit for the cycle. He did so against the Rockies on April 8, 2002. Craig and Cavan are the second father-son duo to both hit for the cycle, joining Gary and Daryle Ward, Sportsnet notes.

After Tuesday’s 4-for-5 performance, Biggio is batting .230/.361/.425 with 14 home runs and 42 RBI in 379 plate appearances on the season.