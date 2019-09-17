Video: Mike Yastrzemski homers at Fenway Park

Giants rookie outfielder Mike Yastrzemski played his first game at Fenway Park on Tuesday, the opening game of a three-game series in Boston. If the last name didn’t give it away, Mike is indeed the grandson of Red Sox Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski.
Carl spent all 23 seasons between 1961-83 with the Red Sox. He was an 18-time All-Star, a seven-time Gold Glove Award winner, a three-time batting champion, and the 1967 Triple Crown winner. He retired with 646 doubles, 452 home runs, and 1,844 RBI, and he fell just shy of triple-digit WAR at 96.4, per Baseball Reference. That’s a hell of a career.
Mike was given a warm round of applause as he came to the plate to lead off Tuesday’s game. He struck out swinging, then walked in his second trip to the dish. In the fourth inning, with two outs and the bases loaded, Yastrzemski belted a solo homer to straightaway center field at Fenway Park, pushing the Giants’ lead to 5-1. He still earned quite a few cheers from Red Sox fans.
Grandpa would be proud.
With a loss to the Tigers on Saturday, the Orioles lost their 100th game of the season. It’s their second consecutive season with triple-digit losses, and their third straight losing season. The Orioles are frustrating to watch if you’re a fan, but even broadcaster Gary Thorne sounds fed up with the lack of quality baseball.
In the first inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Blue Jays, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a foul pop-up. Catcher Chance Sisco and third baseman Rio Ruiz converged on the ball. Ruiz did not call off Cisco. As a result, Cisco continued to pursue the pop-up but both players tried not to collide into each other and the ball dropped onto the ground, giving Gurriel new life.
Following the play, a frustrated Thorne said, “And there again, that can’t happen. 12 games left in the year and you still haven’t decided that a third baseman calls off the catcher? For the love of gracious, come on!”
Unfortunately, MLB.com doesn’t have video of the play (at least yet), but I clipped it:
I would also be frustrated if I had to spend two years of my life watching a fundamentally unsound team on a daily basis.