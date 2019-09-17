Report: Felipe Vázquez arrested on child solicitation charges

Jeff Passan of ESPN is reporting that Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vázquez has been arrested and charged with one count of computer pornography, the solicitation of a child, and one count of providing obscene material to minors.
The details, from a report from the Lee County, Florida Sheriff’s Department are ugly.
According to authorities, Vázquez has allegedly been engaging in sexual activity with a now-15-year-old girl from the time she as 13 years old. As recently as this July, Vázquez allegedly sent the victim videos of him engaging in an unspecified sex act. Vázquez also allegedly sent the victim texts saying that they would meet for sex after the baseball season was over. It is unclear based on the minimal information currently available if the “sexual activity” referred to in the past involved physical activity or merely electronic communication.
The age of consent in the State of Florida is 18. While, like many states, Florida has “close-in-age” exceptions, they do not apply to the 28-year-old Vázquez and someone as young as his alleged victim.
Vázquez has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball while the case is pending against him.
We will, without question, be following this story as it develops.
The Phillies announced on Tuesday that outfielder Corey Dickerson‘s season is over due to a fractured left foot. He has been placed on the 60-day injured list. In a related roster move, reliever Edubray Ramos has been activated from the 60-day IL.
Dickerson, 30, appeared to suffer the foot injury getting out of the batter’s box on a single hit against the Reds in the fifth inning of a September 4 game. He was in the lineup every day after that until September 11, when he appeared to exacerbate the injury running out a ground ball hit in the seventh inning against the Braves. He hadn’t played since then.
Dickerson was a great pickup for the Phillies, acquiring him from the Pirates ahead of the July 31 trade deadline. In 137 plate appearances with the Phillies, he hit .293/.307/.579 with eight home runs and 34 RBI. Overall, Dickerson ends 2019 batting .304/.341/.565 with 12 homers and 59 RBI in 279 PA.
Following the conclusion of the playoffs, Dickerson will become eligible for free agency. One wonders if the Phillies will try to keep him in town, especially with the uncertainty around Andrew McCutchen (injury) and Odúbel Herrera (domestic violence incident). The club will have Jay Bruce returning for the final year of his contract next year, but he has also not been a picture of perfect health.