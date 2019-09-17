Report: Felipe Vázquez arrested on child solicitation charges

Jeff Passan of ESPN is reporting that Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vázquez has been arrested and charged with one count of computer pornography, the solicitation of a child, and one count of providing obscene material to minors.

The details, from a report from the Lee County, Florida Sheriff’s Department are ugly.

According to authorities, Vázquez has allegedly been engaging in sexual activity with a now-15-year-old girl from the time she as 13 years old. As recently as this July, Vázquez allegedly sent the victim videos of him engaging in an unspecified sex act. Vázquez also allegedly sent the victim texts saying that they would meet for sex after the baseball season was over. It is unclear based on the minimal information currently available if the “sexual activity” referred to in the past involved physical activity or merely electronic communication.

The age of consent in the State of Florida is 18. While, like many states, Florida has “close-in-age” exceptions, they do not apply to the 28-year-old Vázquez and someone as young as his alleged victim.

Vázquez has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball while the case is pending against him.

We will, without question, be following this story as it develops.

