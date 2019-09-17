Jason Kipnis’ season is over

The Phillies announced on Tuesday that outfielder Corey Dickerson‘s season is over due to a fractured left foot. He has been placed on the 60-day injured list. In a related roster move, reliever Edubray Ramos has been activated from the 60-day IL.

Dickerson, 30, appeared to suffer the foot injury getting out of the batter’s box on a single hit against the Reds in the fifth inning of a September 4 game. He was in the lineup every day after that until September 11, when he appeared to exacerbate the injury running out a ground ball hit in the seventh inning against the Braves. He hadn’t played since then.

Dickerson was a great pickup for the Phillies, acquiring him from the Pirates ahead of the July 31 trade deadline. In 137 plate appearances with the Phillies, he hit .293/.307/.579 with eight home runs and 34 RBI. Overall, Dickerson ends 2019 batting .304/.341/.565 with 12 homers and 59 RBI in 279 PA.

Following the conclusion of the playoffs, Dickerson will become eligible for free agency. One wonders if the Phillies will try to keep him in town, especially with the uncertainty around Andrew McCutchen (injury) and Odúbel Herrera (domestic violence incident). The club will have Jay Bruce returning for the final year of his contract next year, but he has also not been a picture of perfect health.

