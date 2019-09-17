Even Gary Thorne is getting frustrated with the Orioles

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With a loss to the Tigers on Saturday, the Orioles lost their 100th game of the season. It’s their second consecutive season with triple-digit losses, and their third straight losing season. The Orioles are frustrating to watch if you’re a fan, but even broadcaster Gary Thorne sounds fed up with the lack of quality baseball.

In the first inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Blue Jays, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a foul pop-up. Catcher Chance Sisco and third baseman Rio Ruiz converged on the ball. Ruiz did not call off Cisco. As a result, Cisco continued to pursue the pop-up but both players tried not to collide into each other and the ball dropped onto the ground, giving Gurriel new life.

Following the play, a frustrated Thorne said, “And there again, that can’t happen. 12 games left in the year and you still haven’t decided that a third baseman calls off the catcher? For the love of gracious, come on!”

Unfortunately, MLB.com doesn’t have video of the play (at least yet), but I clipped it:

You think Gary Thorne is ready for the season to be over? pic.twitter.com/EEsTnGNkf5 — Bill Baer (@Baer_Bill) September 18, 2019

I would also be frustrated if I had to spend two years of my life watching a fundamentally unsound team on a daily basis.

