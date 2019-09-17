Cavan Biggio hits for the cycle

Blue Jays second baseman Cavan Biggio hit for the cycle on Tuesday against the Orioles. Cavan, the son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, struck out in the first inning, but bounced back to hit a two-run homer in the third. He followed that up with a single in the sixth, a double in the eighth, and a two-run triple in the ninth.
Biggio is the sixth player to hit for the cycle this season, joining Jorge Polanco (Twins), Shohei Ohtani (Angels), Jake Bauers (Indians), Trea Turner (Nationals), and Jonathan Villar (Orioles). He’s the third member of the Blue Jays to hit for the cycle, joining Jeff Frye and Kelly Gruber. In case you were wondering, yes, Craig Biggio has also hit for the cycle. He did so against the Rockies on April 8, 2002. Craig and Cavan are the second father-son duo to both hit for the cycle, joining Gary and Daryle Ward, Sportsnet notes.
After Tuesday’s 4-for-5 performance, Biggio is batting .230/.361/.425 with 14 home runs and 42 RBI in 379 plate appearances on the season.
Yankees reliever Dellin Betances suffered a season-ending injury, The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler reports. Betances has a partial tear of the left Achilles tendon, which manager Aaron Boone believes happened when Betances jumped while on the mound during Sunday’s game against the Blue Jays. According to James Wagner of The New York Times, the Yankees haven’t ruled out surgery as an option.
Betances, 31, missed most of the season due to shoulder and lat injuries. He returned on Sunday for his season debut in Toronto, striking out both batters he faced.
It sounds odd to ask about a team that just won its 99th game of the season, but are the Yankees cursed? Their injured list would be a competitive team on its own. The list of injuries has chewed through the Yankees’ depth so badly they have had to rely on players like Gio Urshela, Mike Ford, Mike Tauchman, and Thairo Estrada… and they really haven’t missed a beat, somehow. Now the bullpen will once again be short one dominant reliever with the postseason on the horizon.
Betances is eligible for free agency shortly after the postseason has concluded. The injury really couldn’t have come at a worse time for Betances, especially since it will likely cause him to get a late start to the 2020 season as well.