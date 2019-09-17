Astros shut down Collin McHugh for the season

Per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, the Astros have shut down pitcher Collin McHugh for the remainder of the season, as the right-hander is still feeling pain when he throws.
McHugh, 32, went on the injured list at the end of August due to elbow discomfort, an issue he has dealt with for most of the season. He ends his season with a 4.70 ERA and an 82/30 K/BB ratio in 74 2/3 innings spread out between eight starts and 27 relief appearances.
McHugh is eligible for free agency after the season. The injury is certainly bad timing for the veteran pitcher.
Per The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said outfielder Giancarlo Stanton may be activated from the injured list on Wednesday. Stanton will “certainly” be activated on Thursday.
Stanton, 29, has appeared in all of nine games this season due to knee and calf injuries. The calf injury struck first during the opening week of the season. He wouldn’t return until June 18, then played in a whopping six games before a strained PCL in his right knee sent him back on the IL. But if there was ever a time for Stanton to make his triumphant return, it’s right before what the Yankees hope is a deep postseason run.
In the nine games Stanton has appeared in this season, spanning 38 trips to the plate, he has hit .290/.421/.419 with a double, a homer, seven RBI, and four runs scored.