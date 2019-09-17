Astros shut down Collin McHugh for the season

Per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, the Astros have shut down pitcher Collin McHugh for the remainder of the season, as the right-hander is still feeling pain when he throws.

McHugh, 32, went on the injured list at the end of August due to elbow discomfort, an issue he has dealt with for most of the season. He ends his season with a 4.70 ERA and an 82/30 K/BB ratio in 74 2/3 innings spread out between eight starts and 27 relief appearances.

McHugh is eligible for free agency after the season. The injury is certainly bad timing for the veteran pitcher.

