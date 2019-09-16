Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Report: Mutual interest between Phillies, J.T. Realmuto on contract extension

By Bill BaerSep 16, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT
5 Comments

Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the Phillies and catcher J.T. Realmuto appear to have mutual interest on a contract extension. Such discussions may begin in earnest after the season, as Realmuto heads into his third and final year of arbitration eligibility.

Realmuto, 28, has unarguably been the Phillies’ best player. FanGraphs credits him with 5.7 Wins Above Replacement, which is best on the Phillies and best among catchers. It’s also 11th-best in baseball and fifth-best in the National League. At the plate, Realmuto has hit .277/.329/.498 with 25 home runs, 82 RBI, and 89 runs scored in 520 plate appearances. He’s been even better defensively, throwing out 48 percent of runners attempting to steal, the best mark in baseball.

The Phillies made four notable acquisitions last offseason, signing Bryce Harper and David Robertson while trading for Jean Segura and Realmuto. They got Realmuto from the Marlins in exchange for catcher Jorge Alfaro, top pitching prospect Sixto Sanchez, and minor league pitcher Will Stewart.

Realmuto is earning $5.9 million this season. Lauber suggests his salary could come close to doubling in arbitration going into 2020. An extension would buy out that year plus likely three or four years of free agency.

Dave Martinez undergoes cardiac catheterization, return date unknown

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
By Bill BaerSep 16, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT
1 Comment

Nationals manager Dave Martinez left the team in the sixth inning of Sunday’s 7-0 win over the Braves to go to the hospital as a precautionary measure, Todd Dybas of NBC Sports Washington reported. Bench coach Chip Hale took over as manager for the remainder of the game.

Per Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post, GM Mike Rizzo said Martinez felt chest pains and underwent a cardiac catheterization today. The procedure assesses the heart’s condition. The team doesn’t know yet when Martinez will return.

With Hale continuing to fill in as manager, Tim Bogar will act as the bench coach in place of Hale and Joe Dillon will coach first base in place of Bogar.

The Nationals enter play Monday leading the first NL Wild Card by 1.5 games over the Cubs. The Nationals open up a six-game road trip with three games against the Cardinals starting Monday night. Stephen Strasburg will oppose Dakota Hudson.