Brandon Woodruff to return from injured list, start vs. Padres

Brewers All-Star starter Brandon Woodruff will return from the injured list to start Tuesday’s game against the Padres, MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reports. Woodruff will be held to a limited pitch count, giving way to Gio González once that threshold is reached.

Woodruff, 26, has been out since July 21 due to a strained left oblique. With two weeks left in the season, Woodruff returns with an 11-3 record, a 3.75 ERA, and a 136/29 K/BB ratio in 117 2/3 innings.

Manager Craig Counsell said the club is hoping to get three starts from Woodruff before the end of the regular season. That may be just enough to make an impact on the Brewers’ Wild Card chances. They entered Monday’s action one game behind the Cubs for the second NL Wild Card.

