David Banks/Getty Images

Anthony Rizzo to wear walking boot for five to seven days

By Bill BaerSep 16, 2019, 9:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo suffered what appeared to be an awful injury during Sunday’s game against the Pirates, twisting his ankle while attempting to field a bunt. An MRI revealed that he has a lateral sprain of his right ankle, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Rizzo will wear a walking boot for five to seven days before being reevaluated.

Given that there are only two weeks left in the regular season, it seems doubtful Rizzo would be able to return to aid the Cubs’ NL Wild Card chase. The club entered Monday leading the second Wild Card by a game over the Brewers.

Rizzo, 30, is batting .289/.404/.516 with 26 home runs, 93 RBI, and 88 runs scored in 592 plate appearances on the year. Victor Caratini started at first base for Monday’s game against the Reds. The Cubs may also use Ian Happ, Willson Contreras, and Jonathan Lucroy at first base while Rizzo is out.

Brandon Woodruff to return from injured list, start vs. Padres

Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos via Getty Images
By Bill BaerSep 16, 2019, 10:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brewers All-Star starter Brandon Woodruff will return from the injured list to start Tuesday’s game against the Padres, MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reports. Woodruff will be held to a limited pitch count, giving way to Gio González once that threshold is reached.

Woodruff, 26, has been out since July 21 due to a strained left oblique. With two weeks left in the season, Woodruff returns with an 11-3 record, a 3.75 ERA, and a 136/29 K/BB ratio in 117 2/3 innings.

Manager Craig Counsell said the club is hoping to get three starts from Woodruff before the end of the regular season. That may be just enough to make an impact on the Brewers’ Wild Card chances. They entered Monday’s action one game behind the Cubs for the second NL Wild Card.