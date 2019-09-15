Anthony Rizzo helped off field after spraining ankle

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo had to be helped off the field in the top of the third inning of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Pirates. Rizzo rolled his right ankle attempting to field a bunt from pitcher Trevor Williams while also trying to avoid colliding with teammate José Quintana.

Rizzo drew two walks and scored a run before Ian Happ replaced him at first base.

The Cubs announced that Rizzo has a sprained right ankle. X-rays showed no fracture, which is good news. Rizzo will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

The 30-year-old Rizzo is batting .289/.404/.516 with 26 home runs, 93 RBI, and 88 runs scored in 592 plate appearances this season. The Cubs entered Sunday’s action leading the second NL Wild Card by one game over the Brewers. Losing Rizzo for any amount of time would severely impact the Wild Card race for all involved.

