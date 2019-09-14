Dellin Betances
Yankees to activate Dellin Betances from 60-day injured list

By Ashley VarelaSep 14, 2019, 2:08 PM EDT
Right-handed reliever Dellin Betances will be activated from the 60-day injured list on Sunday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced Saturday. It’s unclear how heavy his workload will be over the remainder of the regular season, but Boone told reporters that he “hopes to continue to build Betances back up” as the reliever comes off of a rehab stint in Double-A Trenton.

Betances, 31, has not stepped foot on a major-league mound all season. The righty suffered a right shoulder impingement during spring training and has dealt with multiple shoulder and lat injuries for the last few months, compromising his ability to expedite the recovery process. Per James Wagner of the New York Times, Betances threw in the 92-94-m.p.h. range during his last few outings in Double-A — still considerably short of his typical 96-98-m.p.h. range, though Wagner notes that it ‘takes a while’ for the reliever to build velocity even when healthy.

Still, the Yankees seem optimistic about the return of their star reliever. He’s bounced back from serious shoulder injuries before; after missing most of the 2012 and 2013 seasons with a recurring bout of shoulder inflammation and command issues, he turned in career-high numbers during his 2014 rookie campaign with the club. More recently, he delivered a 2.70 ERA, 3.5 BB/9, and staggering 15.5 SO/9 across 66 2/3 innings in 2018.

Tim Mayza is out for the year with a torn UCL

Tim Mayza
By Ashley VarelaSep 13, 2019, 11:30 PM EDT
Things took a perilous turn for the Blue Jays during Friday’s 6-5 win over the Yankees when, after lobbing a pitch in the 10th inning, lefty reliever Tim Mayza sustained what appeared to be a serious left elbow injury. Immediately after throwing the ball, Mayza knelt behind the mound and clutched at his forearm as he was comforted by his teammates.

Following an initial evaluation, the lefty then walked off the field with a team trainer and was replaced on the mound by Ryan Tepera, who worked in tandem with catcher Reese McGuire to close out the inning with three quick outs. The Blue Jays have yet to announce a formal diagnosis for Mayza, but it doesn’t look good for the 27-year-old southpaw.

Entering Friday’s game, Mayza carried a 4.91 ERA, 4.6 BB/9, 9.6 SO/9, and 0.1 fWAR through 51 1/3 innings. Should he wind up on the injured list sometime this month, it’ll be his second such stint after dealing with a bout of left ulnar neuritis this past spring.

Update: Mayza was diagnosed with a torn UCL, according to a report on Saturday. He’ll undergo Tommy John surgery, which is likely to keep him on the shelf until 2021.