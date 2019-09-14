Yankees to activate Dellin Betances from 60-day injured list

Right-handed reliever Dellin Betances will be activated from the 60-day injured list on Sunday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced Saturday. It’s unclear how heavy his workload will be over the remainder of the regular season, but Boone told reporters that he “hopes to continue to build Betances back up” as the reliever comes off of a rehab stint in Double-A Trenton.

Betances, 31, has not stepped foot on a major-league mound all season. The righty suffered a right shoulder impingement during spring training and has dealt with multiple shoulder and lat injuries for the last few months, compromising his ability to expedite the recovery process. Per James Wagner of the New York Times, Betances threw in the 92-94-m.p.h. range during his last few outings in Double-A — still considerably short of his typical 96-98-m.p.h. range, though Wagner notes that it ‘takes a while’ for the reliever to build velocity even when healthy.

Still, the Yankees seem optimistic about the return of their star reliever. He’s bounced back from serious shoulder injuries before; after missing most of the 2012 and 2013 seasons with a recurring bout of shoulder inflammation and command issues, he turned in career-high numbers during his 2014 rookie campaign with the club. More recently, he delivered a 2.70 ERA, 3.5 BB/9, and staggering 15.5 SO/9 across 66 2/3 innings in 2018.