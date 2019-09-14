Charlie Culberson carted off the field after taking a pitch to the face

Braves utility player Charlie Culberson made a hasty exit from Saturday’s game against the Nationals after taking a pitch to the face. Although he appeared to be alert as he was carted off the field, it’s not clear how severe the damage was or how long he might be sidelined.
The incident occurred in the seventh inning. With two runners on and no outs, Culberson stepped in to pinch-hit for Mike Foltynewicz against the Nationals’ Fernando Rodney. He went to square up a bunt against the reliever when the pitch — a blazing 90.9-m.p.h. fastball — missed the bat entirely and struck him in the face, causing him to drop to the ground in pain. He covered his face with his hands until the Braves’ staff arrived to help him onto a cart, at which point he was removed from the field and replaced by pinch-hitter Adam Duvall.
Following Culberson’s removal, Braves manager Brian Snitker snipped at home plate umpire Tim Timmons — who, it appeared, had called Rodney’s pitch for a strike despite the fact that it made full contact with Culberson’s face, rather than his bat. With Snitker jawing from the dugout, first base umpire Bill Welke elected to eject the skipper.
The Braves currently lead the Nationals 7-1 in the eighth.
Right-handed reliever Dellin Betances will be activated from the 60-day injured list on Sunday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced Saturday. It’s unclear how heavy his workload will be over the remainder of the regular season, but Boone told reporters that he “hopes to continue to build Betances back up” as the reliever comes off of a rehab stint in Double-A Trenton.
Betances, 31, has not stepped foot on a major-league mound all season. The righty suffered a right shoulder impingement during spring training and has dealt with multiple shoulder and lat injuries for the last few months, compromising his ability to expedite the recovery process. Per James Wagner of the New York Times, Betances threw in the 92-94-m.p.h. range during his last few outings in Double-A — still considerably short of his typical 96-98-m.p.h. range, though Wagner notes that it ‘takes a while’ for the reliever to build velocity even when healthy.
Still, the Yankees seem optimistic about the return of their star reliever. He’s bounced back from serious shoulder injuries before; after missing most of the 2012 and 2013 seasons with a recurring bout of shoulder inflammation and command issues, he turned in career-high numbers during his 2014 rookie campaign with the club. More recently, he delivered a 2.70 ERA, 3.5 BB/9, and staggering 15.5 SO/9 across 66 2/3 innings in 2018.