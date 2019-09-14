Charlie Culberson
Charlie Culberson carted off after taking pitch to the face

By Ashley VarelaSep 14, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT
Braves utility player Charlie Culberson made a hasty exit from Saturday’s game against the Nationals after taking a pitch to the face. Although he appeared to be alert as he was carted off the field, it’s not clear how severe the damage was or how long he might be sidelined.

The incident occurred in the seventh inning. With two runners on and no outs, Culberson stepped in to pinch-hit for Mike Foltynewicz against the Nationals’ Fernando Rodney. He went to square up a bunt against the reliever when the pitch — a blazing 90.9-m.p.h. fastball — missed the bat entirely and struck him in the face, causing him to drop to the ground in pain. He covered his face with his hands until the Braves’ staff arrived to help him onto a cart, at which point he was removed from the field and replaced by pinch-hitter Adam Duvall.

Following Culberson’s removal, Braves manager Brian Snitker snipped at home plate umpire Tim Timmons — who, it appeared, had called Rodney’s pitch for a strike despite the fact that it made full contact with Culberson’s face, rather than his bat. With Snitker jawing from the dugout, first base umpire Bill Welke elected to eject the skipper.

Update: Culberson sustained a fractured cheekbone amid “multiple facial fractures,” per a team announcement on Sunday. He’ll travel to Atlanta to meet with team doctors today, at which point they’ll determine how extensive his treatment needs to be.

Video: Cubs score run on Pirates’ appeal throw

By Bill BaerSep 15, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT
2019 has been one long nightmare for the Pirates. They’re in last place in the NL Central, have had multiple clubhouse fights, and can’t stop getting into bench-clearing incidents. The embarrassment continued on Sunday as the club lost 16-6 to the Cubs, suffering a three-game series sweep in Chicago.

One of those 16 runs the Pirates allowed was particularly noteworthy. In the bottom of the third inning, with the game tied at 5-5, the Cubs had runners on first and second with two outs. Tony Kemp hit a triple to right field, allowing both Ben Zobrist and Jason Heyward to score to make it 7-5. The Pirates thought one of the Cubs’ base runners didn’t touch third base on their way home. Reliever Michael Feliz attempted to make an appeal throw to third base, but it was way too high for Erik González to catch, so Kemp scored easily on the error.

The Pirates lost Friday’s game to the Cubs 17-8 and Saturday’s game 14-1. They were outscored 47-15 in the three-game series. According to Baseball Reference, since 1908, the Pirates never allowed 14+ runs in three consecutive games and only did it two games in a row twice before this series, in 1949 and in 1950. The Cubs scored 14+ in three consecutive games just one other time, in 1930.