Tim Mayza out for the year with torn UCL

Things took a perilous turn for the Blue Jays during Friday’s 6-5 win over the Yankees when, after lobbing a pitch in the 10th inning, lefty reliever Tim Mayza sustained what appeared to be a serious left elbow injury. Immediately after throwing the ball, Mayza knelt behind the mound and clutched at his forearm as he was comforted by his teammates.
Following an initial evaluation, the lefty then walked off the field with a team trainer and was replaced on the mound by Ryan Tepera, who worked in tandem with catcher Reese McGuire to close out the inning with three quick outs. The Blue Jays have yet to announce a formal diagnosis for Mayza, but it doesn’t look good for the 27-year-old southpaw.
Entering Friday’s game, Mayza carried a 4.91 ERA, 4.6 BB/9, 9.6 SO/9, and 0.1 fWAR through 51 1/3 innings. Should he wind up on the injured list sometime this month, it’ll be his second such stint after dealing with a bout of left ulnar neuritis this past spring.
Update: Mayza was diagnosed with a torn UCL, according to a report on Saturday. He’ll undergo Tommy John surgery, which is likely to keep him on the shelf until 2021.
2019 has been one long nightmare for the Pirates. They’re in last place in the NL Central, have had multiple clubhouse fights, and can’t stop getting into bench-clearing incidents. The embarrassment continued on Sunday as the club lost 16-6 to the Cubs, suffering a three-game series sweep in Chicago.
One of those 16 runs the Pirates allowed was particularly noteworthy. In the bottom of the third inning, with the game tied at 5-5, the Cubs had runners on first and second with two outs. Tony Kemp hit a triple to right field, allowing both Ben Zobrist and Jason Heyward to score to make it 7-5. The Pirates thought one of the Cubs’ base runners didn’t touch third base on their way home. Reliever Michael Feliz attempted to make an appeal throw to third base, but it was way too high for Erik González to catch, so Kemp scored easily on the error.
The Pirates lost Friday’s game to the Cubs 17-8 and Saturday’s game 14-1. They were outscored 47-15 in the three-game series. According to Baseball Reference, since 1908, the Pirates never allowed 14+ runs in three consecutive games and only did it two games in a row twice before this series, in 1949 and in 1950. The Cubs scored 14+ in three consecutive games just one other time, in 1930.