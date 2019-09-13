Kyle Lewis has homered in all three games he’s played

Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis made his major league debut on Tuesday. He hit a homer. He was in the lineup again on Wednesday. He homered. He played again last night. He homered. Three-for-three is not too shabby.
It’s also pretty rare. In fact, in doing what he did, Lewis became just the second player to homer in his first three games in baseball history. The only other one was Rockies shortstop Trevor Story who did it back when he debuted at the start of the 2016 season.
Lewis also has a double in his 11 plate appearances, giving him a line of .455/.455/.1.364. Given that he’s a .417 career slugger in four minor league seasons the safe money is that he’ll cool down soon, but it’s fun to enjoy it as it’s happening, I’m sure.
Rich Hill hadn’t pitched since June before taking the mound in the Dodgers game in Baltimore last night. Then he lasted two-thirds of an inning before leaving the game and being diagnosed with a strained MCL.
Hill, who has appeared in only 11 games this year, suffered the same injury in spring training. It kept him out until the end of April. In light of that, you have to figure he’s likely going to be out for the rest of the year, postseason included.
The Dodgers have had a dandy season even without Hill in the rotation for most of it, but it sure would’ve been nice to have him come October. With Hill gone, Ross Stripling is likely to return to the fourth spot in the rotation the rest of the way, which will put him in the postseason rotation.