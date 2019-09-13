Kyle Lewis has homered in all three games he’s played

Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis made his major league debut on Tuesday. He hit a homer. He was in the lineup again on Wednesday. He homered. He played again last night. He homered. Three-for-three is not too shabby.

It’s also pretty rare. In fact, in doing what he did, Lewis became just the second player to homer in his first three games in baseball history. The only other one was Rockies shortstop Trevor Story who did it back when he debuted at the start of the 2016 season.

Lewis also has a double in his 11 plate appearances, giving him a line of .455/.455/.1.364. Given that he’s a .417 career slugger in four minor league seasons the safe money is that he’ll cool down soon, but it’s fun to enjoy it as it’s happening, I’m sure.

