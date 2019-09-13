Associated Press

Gary Sánchez injured his groin while stealing a base for some reason

By Craig CalcaterraSep 13, 2019, 9:40 AM EDT
I mentioned it in the recaps, but let’s mention it again: Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez left last night’s game against the Tigers after complaining of tightness in his groin following a failed stolen base attempt.

The tightness in his left groin. After the game Sánchez said that the injury felt “very similar” to the left groin strain that sent him to the injured list in late July. On the bright side, the groin injury that blew a hole in his 2018 campaign was on the right side, so I guess that’s something.

Sánchez flew to New York after the game rather than accompany the Yankees to Toronto for their weekend series. He’ll be evaluated by the Yankees team physician and will get an MRI.

So, why in the hell was Sánchez stealing second base anyway? The guy had not attempted one all year. He only has four total stolen bases in his five year career. The Yankees have a huge lead in the division and were playing the worst team in baseball in the second half of a doubleheader that was meaningless aside from having a marginal impact on home field advantage in the postseason. From MLB.com:

[Aaron] Boone said that Sanchez had been given the green light to run from the bench.

“I opened him up there [to run] with them not holding him on,” Boone said.

Oh.

Kyle Lewis has homered in all three games he’s played

By Craig CalcaterraSep 13, 2019, 10:52 AM EDT
Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis made his major league debut on Tuesday. He hit a homer. He was in the lineup again on Wednesday. He homered. He played again last night. He homered. Three-for-three is not too shabby.

It’s also pretty rare. In fact, in doing what he did, Lewis became just the second player to homer in his first three games in baseball history. The only other one was Rockies shortstop Trevor Story who did it back when he debuted at the start of the 2016 season.

Lewis also has a double in his 11 plate appearances, giving him a line of .455/.455/.1.364. Given that he’s a .417 career slugger in four minor league seasons the safe money is that he’ll cool down soon, but it’s fun to enjoy it as it’s happening, I’m sure.