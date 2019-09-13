Gary Sánchez injured his groin while stealing a base for some reason

I mentioned it in the recaps, but let’s mention it again: Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez left last night’s game against the Tigers after complaining of tightness in his groin following a failed stolen base attempt.

The tightness in his left groin. After the game Sánchez said that the injury felt “very similar” to the left groin strain that sent him to the injured list in late July. On the bright side, the groin injury that blew a hole in his 2018 campaign was on the right side, so I guess that’s something.

Sánchez flew to New York after the game rather than accompany the Yankees to Toronto for their weekend series. He’ll be evaluated by the Yankees team physician and will get an MRI.

So, why in the hell was Sánchez stealing second base anyway? The guy had not attempted one all year. He only has four total stolen bases in his five year career. The Yankees have a huge lead in the division and were playing the worst team in baseball in the second half of a doubleheader that was meaningless aside from having a marginal impact on home field advantage in the postseason. From MLB.com:

[Aaron] Boone said that Sanchez had been given the green light to run from the bench. “I opened him up there [to run] with them not holding him on,” Boone said.

Oh.

