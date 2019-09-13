Freddie Freeman
Freddie Freeman exits game with elbow soreness

By Ashley VarelaSep 13, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT
Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman departed Friday’s game against the Nationals with right elbow soreness, the team announced. It’s not clear whether or not Freeman sustained a serious injury, but the decision has been framed as a precautionary one for now.

The 30-year-infielder weathered two at-bats against the Nationals’ Max Scherzer, going 0-for-2 with a line out and a strikeout in the first and third innings, respectively. He was replaced in the bottom of the fourth inning by Charlie Culberson, who stepped in at first base for his sixth appearance this month.

It’s been an impressive year for Freeman, who earned his fourth career All-Star distinction in July and has maintained a hefty .302/.392/.566 batting line with 38 home runs, a league-best 117 RBI, and 4.2 fWAR through 653 plate appearances. While there’s no firm diagnosis yet, this may be the first setback for the veteran, who has remained remarkably injury-free over the last two years and hasn’t seen a stint on the injured list since the summer of 2017.

Tim Mayza has a left elbow injury

Tim Mayza
By Ashley VarelaSep 13, 2019, 11:30 PM EDT
Things took a perilous turn for the Blue Jays during Friday’s 6-5 win over the Yankees when, after lobbing a pitch in the 10th inning, lefty reliever Tim Mayza sustained what appeared to be a serious left elbow injury. Immediately after throwing the ball, Mayza knelt behind the mound and clutched at his forearm as he was comforted by his teammates.

Following an initial evaluation, the lefty then walked off the field with a team trainer and was replaced on the mound by Ryan Tepera, who worked in tandem with catcher Reese McGuire to close out the inning with three quick outs. The Blue Jays have yet to announce a formal diagnosis for Mayza, but it doesn’t look good for the 27-year-old southpaw.

Entering Friday’s game, Mayza carried a 4.91 ERA, 4.6 BB/9, 9.6 SO/9, and 0.1 fWAR through 51 1/3 innings. Should he wind up on the injured list sometime this month, it’ll be his second such stint after dealing with a bout of left ulnar neuritis this past spring.