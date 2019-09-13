Diamondbacks extend Mike Hazen

The Diamondbacks have agreed to a contract extension with general manager Mike Hazen, the team confirmed Friday. MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert notes that the deal had been ‘in the works’ for 10 days already, though specific terms of the contract have yet to be released. Hazen’s previous contract was set to expire following the conclusion of the 2020 season.

Prior to signing on with the Diamondbacks in 2016, Hazen served in a number of roles with the Indians and Red Sox from 2001 through 2015, shaping Cleveland’s farm system in the early 2000s and helping guide Boston through a successful postseason run in 2013 as vice president and assistant general manager of the club.

During the fall of 2016, Hazen reached a pact with the Diamondbacks and stepped into a dual executive vice president/general manager role. While Arizona is still waiting for their first World Series championship since 2001, they’ve seen some degree of success under Hazen’s leadership: not only keeping their heads above .500, but rising to second place in the NL West and launching a brief postseason run in 2017.

While there was some speculation that Hazen would earn consideration for the vacant GM role in the Red Sox’ organization, it’s clear the Diamondbacks wanted to hold onto the exec for several more seasons. The Red Sox fired longtime GM — and Hazen’s former colleague — Dave Dombrowski on Monday.