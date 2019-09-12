Video: Two runs score on passed ball because Dylan Bundy doesn’t cover home plate

The Dodgers defeated the Orioles 4-2 on Thursday evening in Baltimore, taking two of three in the series from one of baseball’s worst teams. The Dodgers’ third and fourth runs were a gift from Orioles starter Dylan Bundy, as he failed to cover home plate following a passed ball with the bases loaded in the sixth inning.

A.J. Pollock led off the frame with a double and promptly scored on a Cody Bellinger single. Bundy then walked Corey Seager. After getting two outs, the bases became loaded on a fielding error by third baseman Rio Ruiz, bringing up Russell Martin. Martin worked a full count when Bundy fired a high fastball. Martin foul tipped it into catcher Pedro Severino‘s glove, but Severino couldn’t hang on. The loose ball bounced towards the back wall as Severino gave chase. Bellinger scored and, because Bundy barely got off the pitcher’s mound, Seager scored as well, putting the Dodgers up 4-2.

It’s quite possible that, rather than a complete lack of effort, Bundy didn’t budge because he thought it was a foul ball rather than a dropped foul tip. The game wasn’t of too much importance anyway: the Orioles have long since played their last meaningful game and the Dodgers have already clinched the NL West. The only thing the Dodgers are playing for now is home field advantage.

