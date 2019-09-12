The Mariners have used more players this year than any team in history

Corey Brock of The Athletic alerts us to a rather dubious achievement of the 2019 Seattle Mariners: they have used 65 different players this year, setting a new major league record. The previous record of 64 was set by the 2014 Texas Rangers. That Rangers club lost 95 games. The Mariners are on pace to lose about that many games too. You don’t tend to see good teams shuffle through bodies like this, obviously.

The M’s set the record on Tuesday night when they started rookie Kyle Lewis their game against the Reds. Lewis would homer that night and homered again last night so I suppose the 65th guy was the key.

Brock goes through all 65 dudes in his article with a capsule assessment of each of their contributions. It’s probably a story worth bookmarking and going back to if and when the Mariners are ever good again to see which guys are still around from this lost season.

