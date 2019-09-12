Roberto Clemente Award nominees announced

The Roberto Clemente Award goes to the Major Leaguer who “best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual’s contribution to his team.” Yadier Molina won the award last year. This year’s nominees were just announced, and they are listed below.

September 18 will be Roberto Clemente Day, and all the home teams will honor their nominees. Visiting teams will do it for their guys on their next home stand.

The league-wide winner of the Roberto Clemente Award will be announced during the World Series. He will be selected by a panel that includes MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, representatives from the national networks which broadcast baseball, MLB.com and Clemente’s widow, Vera Clemente. There is also a fan vote component, the winner of which receives one vote among those cast by the blue ribbon panel. You can vote here from tomorrow through Sunday, September 29.

The nominees:

Arizona Diamondbacks – Eduardo Escobar

Atlanta Braves – Charlie Culberson

Baltimore Orioles – Chris Davis

Boston Red Sox – Brock Holt

Chicago Cubs – Jon Lester

Chicago White Sox – Tim Anderson

Cincinnati Reds – Michael Lorenzen

Cleveland Indians – Carlos Carrasco

Colorado Rockies – Ian Desmond

Detroit Tigers – Miguel Cabrera

Houston Astros – Alex Bregman

Kansas City Royals – Alex Gordon

Los Angeles Angels – Andrew Heaney

Los Angeles Dodgers – Kenley Jansen

Miami Marlins – Martín Prado

Milwaukee Brewers – Chase Anderson

Minnesota Twins – Kyle Gibson

New York Mets – Steven Matz

New York Yankees – CC Sabathia

Oakland Athletics – Liam Hendriks

Philadelphia Phillies – Rhys Hoskins

Pittsburgh Pirates – Trevor Williams

San Diego Padres – Hunter Renfroe

San Francisco Giants – Pablo Sandoval

Seattle Mariners – Dee Gordon

St. Louis Cardinals – Adam Wainwright

Tampa Bay Rays – Kevin Kiermaier

Texas Rangers – Elvis Andrus

Toronto Blue Jays – Randal Grichuk

Washington Nationals – Anthony Rendon

