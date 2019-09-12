Roberto Clemente Award nominees announced

The Roberto Clemente Award goes to the Major Leaguer who “best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual’s contribution to his team.” Yadier Molina won the award last year. This year’s nominees were just announced, and they are listed below.
September 18 will be Roberto Clemente Day, and all the home teams will honor their nominees. Visiting teams will do it for their guys on their next home stand.
The league-wide winner of the Roberto Clemente Award will be announced during the World Series. He will be selected by a panel that includes MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, representatives from the national networks which broadcast baseball, MLB.com and Clemente’s widow, Vera Clemente. There is also a fan vote component, the winner of which receives one vote among those cast by the blue ribbon panel. You can vote here from tomorrow through Sunday, September 29.
The nominees:
Arizona Diamondbacks – Eduardo Escobar
Atlanta Braves – Charlie Culberson
Baltimore Orioles – Chris Davis
Boston Red Sox – Brock Holt
Chicago Cubs – Jon Lester
Chicago White Sox – Tim Anderson
Cincinnati Reds – Michael Lorenzen
Cleveland Indians – Carlos Carrasco
Colorado Rockies – Ian Desmond
Detroit Tigers – Miguel Cabrera
Houston Astros – Alex Bregman
Kansas City Royals – Alex Gordon
Los Angeles Angels – Andrew Heaney
Los Angeles Dodgers – Kenley Jansen
Miami Marlins – Martín Prado
Milwaukee Brewers – Chase Anderson
Minnesota Twins – Kyle Gibson
New York Mets – Steven Matz
New York Yankees – CC Sabathia
Oakland Athletics – Liam Hendriks
Philadelphia Phillies – Rhys Hoskins
Pittsburgh Pirates – Trevor Williams
San Diego Padres – Hunter Renfroe
San Francisco Giants – Pablo Sandoval
Seattle Mariners – Dee Gordon
St. Louis Cardinals – Adam Wainwright
Tampa Bay Rays – Kevin Kiermaier
Texas Rangers – Elvis Andrus
Toronto Blue Jays – Randal Grichuk
Washington Nationals – Anthony Rendon