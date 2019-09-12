Nick Senzel out for remainder of season due to torn labrum

Rangers All-Star outfielder Hunter Pence may not play again this season due to a back injury, but he intends to continue his career in 2020, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Pence, 36, has been out since August 23 due to soreness in his lower back. It’s his second stint on the injured list in what was otherwise a lovely comeback season. Pence was thought to be retiring after two subpar, injury-plagued years with the Giants, but latched on with the Rangers on a minor league contract which guaranteed him a $2 million salary as a major leaguer. He made the team out of spring training and was voted onto the AL All-Star roster, his first All-Star nomination since 2014. Presently, Pence is batting .297/.358/.552 with 18 home runs and 59 RBI in 316 plate appearances.

Despite his rebound performance, Pence will likely have to settle for another minor league contract for the 2020 season due to his age and injury history. After playing in 160-plus games in three straight years from 2012-14, Pence has managed to play in more than 110 games just once dating back to 2015.

