Luis Severino
Luis Severino to return early next week

By Craig CalcaterraSep 12, 2019, 11:23 AM EDT
Some good news for the Yankees: starter Luis Severino will join the Yankees this weekend in Toronto and has been scheduled to start on Tuesday in the Bronx when the Yankees take on the Angels.

Severino has been out all season due to lat and shoulder issues, but the Yankees have obviously been successful despite his absence. Having him back healthy and, hopefully, effective for the postseason is supremely important, however, as it’s way harder to paper over holes in a pitching staff come October.

Last year Severino went 19-8 in 32 starts, posting a 3.39 ERA across 191.1 innings. If he’s even close to his old form, the Bombers will have made a big, big addition to their postseason rotation.

Roberto Clemente Award nominees announced

By Craig CalcaterraSep 12, 2019, 11:52 AM EDT
The Roberto Clemente Award goes to the Major Leaguer who “best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual’s contribution to his team.” Yadier Molina won the award last year. This year’s nominees were just announced, and they are listed below.

September 18 will be Roberto Clemente Day, and all the home teams will honor their nominees. Visiting teams will do it for their guys on their next home stand.

The league-wide winner of the Roberto Clemente Award will be announced during the World Series. He will be selected by a panel that includes MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, representatives from the national networks which broadcast baseball, MLB.com and Clemente’s widow, Vera Clemente. There is also a fan vote component, the winner of which receives one vote among those cast by the blue ribbon panel.  You can vote here from tomorrow through Sunday, September 29.

The nominees:

Arizona DiamondbacksEduardo Escobar

Atlanta BravesCharlie Culberson

Baltimore OriolesChris Davis

Boston Red SoxBrock Holt

Chicago CubsJon Lester

Chicago White SoxTim Anderson

Cincinnati RedsMichael Lorenzen

Cleveland IndiansCarlos Carrasco

Colorado RockiesIan Desmond

Detroit TigersMiguel Cabrera

Houston AstrosAlex Bregman

Kansas City RoyalsAlex Gordon

Los Angeles AngelsAndrew Heaney

Los Angeles DodgersKenley Jansen

Miami Marlins – Martín Prado

Milwaukee BrewersChase Anderson

Minnesota TwinsKyle Gibson

New York MetsSteven Matz

New York YankeesCC Sabathia

Oakland AthleticsLiam Hendriks

Philadelphia PhilliesRhys Hoskins

Pittsburgh PiratesTrevor Williams

San Diego PadresHunter Renfroe

San Francisco GiantsPablo Sandoval

Seattle MarinersDee Gordon

St. Louis CardinalsAdam Wainwright

Tampa Bay RaysKevin Kiermaier

Texas RangersElvis Andrus

Toronto Blue JaysRandal Grichuk

Washington NationalsAnthony Rendon