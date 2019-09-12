Luis Severino to return early next week

Some good news for the Yankees: starter Luis Severino will join the Yankees this weekend in Toronto and has been scheduled to start on Tuesday in the Bronx when the Yankees take on the Angels.

Severino has been out all season due to lat and shoulder issues, but the Yankees have obviously been successful despite his absence. Having him back healthy and, hopefully, effective for the postseason is supremely important, however, as it’s way harder to paper over holes in a pitching staff come October.

Last year Severino went 19-8 in 32 starts, posting a 3.39 ERA across 191.1 innings. If he’s even close to his old form, the Bombers will have made a big, big addition to their postseason rotation.

