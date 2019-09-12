Getty Images

Kyle Crick and Felipe Vázquez’s fight was over music

By Craig CalcaterraSep 12, 2019, 2:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The other night Pirates relievers Kyle Crick and Felipe Vázquez got into a fight and Crick suffered an injury to the index finger on his pitching hand. He underwent extensor tendon repair surgery and his season is over.

Now we know what the fight was about. From Nubyjas Wilborn of the Post-Gazette: it was music. As in Crick was playing music at his locker, Vázquez asked him to turn it off, Crick said no, they argued, and then fisticuffs ensued. And, depending on how precise this characterization of it is, it sounds like Vázquez may have sucker punched Crick:

Vazquez threw a punch that Crick wasn’t expecting and then followed with another blow, and Crick retaliated with punches back at Vazquez. The fight ended with Vazquez requiring six stitches to his nose. Vazquez was seen after the game with bandages on his nose.

Crick was fined $2,500 by the team, while Vazquez was fined $10,000, according to a team source.

Crick told Wilborn he’s filing a grievance over the fine because he feels like he was attacked and was merely defending himself.

Obviously there was some simmering animosity here before the dispute over music. You’ll recall that last month there was another incident in which bullpen coach Euclides Rojas was suspended for a couple of games. That was the result of an on-field pregame shouting match between him and Crick which required Pirates players to separate the two. The source of the shouting: Crick asking why Vázquez wasn’t on the field for warmups and why Vázquez was allowed to wear t-shirts rather than warmup jerseys during the pregame routine. I’m gonna assume Vázquez was well aware that Crick had a problem with him when the music fight began.

Anyway. Vázquez is an elite reliever who is under contract through 2022 and there’s a club option for 2023. Crick is under team control for several more years. It’ll be interesting to see if they’re both reporting to Bradenton next February.

 

 

Roberto Clemente Award nominees announced

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraSep 12, 2019, 11:52 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Roberto Clemente Award goes to the Major Leaguer who “best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual’s contribution to his team.” Yadier Molina won the award last year. This year’s nominees were just announced, and they are listed below.

September 18 will be Roberto Clemente Day, and all the home teams will honor their nominees. Visiting teams will do it for their guys on their next home stand.

The league-wide winner of the Roberto Clemente Award will be announced during the World Series. He will be selected by a panel that includes MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, representatives from the national networks which broadcast baseball, MLB.com and Clemente’s widow, Vera Clemente. There is also a fan vote component, the winner of which receives one vote among those cast by the blue ribbon panel.  You can vote here from tomorrow through Sunday, September 29.

The nominees:

Arizona DiamondbacksEduardo Escobar

Atlanta BravesCharlie Culberson

Baltimore OriolesChris Davis

Boston Red SoxBrock Holt

Chicago CubsJon Lester

Chicago White SoxTim Anderson

Cincinnati RedsMichael Lorenzen

Cleveland IndiansCarlos Carrasco

Colorado RockiesIan Desmond

Detroit TigersMiguel Cabrera

Houston AstrosAlex Bregman

Kansas City RoyalsAlex Gordon

Los Angeles AngelsAndrew Heaney

Los Angeles DodgersKenley Jansen

Miami Marlins – Martín Prado

Milwaukee BrewersChase Anderson

Minnesota TwinsKyle Gibson

New York MetsSteven Matz

New York YankeesCC Sabathia

Oakland AthleticsLiam Hendriks

Philadelphia PhilliesRhys Hoskins

Pittsburgh PiratesTrevor Williams

San Diego PadresHunter Renfroe

San Francisco GiantsPablo Sandoval

Seattle MarinersDee Gordon

St. Louis CardinalsAdam Wainwright

Tampa Bay RaysKevin Kiermaier

Texas RangersElvis Andrus

Toronto Blue JaysRandal Grichuk

Washington NationalsAnthony Rendon