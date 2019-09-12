Hunter Pence might be done for season, intends to play in 2020

Rangers All-Star outfielder Hunter Pence may not play again this season due to a back injury, but he intends to continue his career in 2020, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Pence, 36, has been out since August 23 due to soreness in his lower back. It’s his second stint on the injured list in what was otherwise a lovely comeback season. Pence was thought to be retiring after two subpar, injury-plagued years with the Giants, but latched on with the Rangers on a minor league contract which guaranteed him a $2 million salary as a major leaguer. He made the team out of spring training and was voted onto the AL All-Star roster, his first All-Star nomination since 2014. Presently, Pence is batting .297/.358/.552 with 18 home runs and 59 RBI in 316 plate appearances.
Despite his rebound performance, Pence will likely have to settle for another minor league contract for the 2020 season due to his age and injury history. After playing in 160-plus games in three straight years from 2012-14, Pence has managed to play in more than 110 games just once dating back to 2015.
More injury news for the Yankees. DH Edwin Encarnación exited the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader against the Tigers due to a strained left oblique, MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch reports. Encarnación will return to New York for further testing, but oblique injuries usually require a stint on the 10-day injured list and they’re almost never for the minimum 10 days.
Encarnación was 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run off of Matthew Boyd before exiting following a walk in the fifth inning. Encarnación recently returned after a month on the injured list between August 4 and September 2 due to a fractured right wrist. In 486 plate appearances this season, 197 of which have come with the Yankees, he’s hitting .244/.344/.531 with 34 home runs, 86 RBI, and 81 runs scored.
While Encarnación was absent last time, the Yankees used a rotating cast of characters in the DH role and that will figure to be the case for the remainder of the regular season. It remains to be seen if a defined role will develop in the postseason. After winning the first game of the doubleheader, the Yankees own a comfortable nine-game lead over the Rays for first place in the AL East with 15 games remaining.