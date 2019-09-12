Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Edwin Encarnación exits game due to strained oblique

By Bill BaerSep 12, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More injury news for the Yankees. DH Edwin Encarnación exited the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader against the Tigers due to a strained left oblique, MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch reports. Encarnación will return to New York for further testing, but oblique injuries usually require a stint on the 10-day injured list and they’re almost never for the minimum 10 days.

Encarnación was 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run off of Matthew Boyd before exiting following a walk in the fifth inning. Encarnación recently returned after a month on the injured list between August 4 and September 2 due to a fractured right wrist. In 486 plate appearances this season, 197 of which have come with the Yankees, he’s hitting .244/.344/.531 with 34 home runs, 86 RBI, and 81 runs scored.

While Encarnación was absent last time, the Yankees used a rotating cast of characters in the DH role and that will figure to be the case for the remainder of the regular season. It remains to be seen if a defined role will develop in the postseason. After winning the first game of the doubleheader, the Yankees own a comfortable nine-game lead over the Rays for first place in the AL East with 15 games remaining.

Shohei Ohtani to undergo season-ending knee surgery

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images
By Bill BaerSep 12, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Angels announced on Thursday that P/DH Shohei Ohtani will undergo season-ending surgery on his left knee. The procedure will address a bipartite patella and comes with a general recovery timetable of eight to 12 weeks.

Ohtani, 25, ends his season batting .286/.343/.502 with 18 home runs, 62 RBI, 51 runs scored, and 12 RBI in 425 plate appearances. He made his season debut on May 7 after undergoing Tommy John surgery late last year. That Ohtani will be out of action for eight to 12 weeks may also impact his ability to return to the mound. It remains to be seen.

The Angels signed Ohtani in December 2017, but each of his first two years have been shortened by injuries. It’s certainly not how he nor the Angels hoped his Major League Baseball career would begin.