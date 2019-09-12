Christian Yelich does not need surgery

Christian Yelich is still out for the remainder of the season after fouling a ball off his knee the other night, but there is some good news: he does not need surgery and the injury is not expected to give him any long-term trouble.
That was the announcement from the Brewers this morning, who said that the right patella fracture is “small,” that he should be sidelined for 8-10 weeks, but that there shouldn’t be any lingering effects of it. The club will seek a second opinion, but there is no expectation that that will change the diagnosis.
Yelich was on an MVP-trajectory for the second straight season when he went down and finishes his season batting .329/.429/.671 with 44 homers, 97 RBI, 30 stolen bases, 328 total bases and WAR of 7.1.
Corey Brock of The Athletic alerts us to a rather dubious achievement of the 2019 Seattle Mariners: they have used 65 different players this year, setting a new major league record. The previous record of 64 was set by the 2014 Texas Rangers. That Rangers club lost 95 games. The Mariners are on pace to lose about that many games too. You don’t tend to see good teams shuffle through bodies like this, obviously.
The M’s set the record on Tuesday night when they started rookie Kyle Lewis their game against the Reds. Lewis would homer that night and homered again last night so I suppose the 65th guy was the key.
Brock goes through all 65 dudes in his article with a capsule assessment of each of their contributions. It’s probably a story worth bookmarking and going back to if and when the Mariners are ever good again to see which guys are still around from this lost season.