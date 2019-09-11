Yankees activate CC Sabathia from injured list

The Yankees announced on Wednesday that lefty CC Sabathia has been activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of the club’s game against the Tigers. He will pitch opposite fellow lefty Matthew Boyd.

Sabathia, 39, lasted only three innings in an August 30 start against the Athletics due to discomfort in his right knee. He had fluid drained from the knee and went on the IL.

Sabathia is retiring after the season. If the Yankees keep their rotation in tact through the end of the regular season, Sabathia will have four more starts. He currently holds a 4.93 ERA with 96 strikeouts and 36 walks across 100 1/3 innings.

Follow @Baer_Bill