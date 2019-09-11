Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Wilson Ramos will catch Noah Syndergaard on Friday

By Bill BaerSep 11, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT
On Monday, it was reported that Mets starter Noah Syndergaard has been petitioning the Mets’ front office to have Tomás Nido catch him rather than Wilson Ramos. Syndergaard believes Nido calls a better game, controls the running game better, and is better at framing low pitches.

Manager Mickey Callaway defended his decision to write Ramos in the lineup card, citing catcher wins and losses, a little-used statistic. Callaway also said, “Noah understands that I’m going to make the lineup out.”

It didn’t sound like Syndergaard was going to get his way and now we know he won’t. MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports that Ramos, not Nido, will catch Syndergaard on Friday when the Mets open a series against the Dodgers. Because if you have an opportunity to create unnecessary tension with your star pitcher, you have to take it.

The Mets were rumored to be shopping Syndergaard in early July, but pulled him off the market just ahead of the trade deadline. He has two more years of arbitration eligibility remaining. One would imagine Syndergaard won’t pitch both years in a Mets uniform.

Yankees activate CC Sabathia from injured list

By Bill BaerSep 11, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT
The Yankees announced on Wednesday that lefty CC Sabathia has been activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of the club’s game against the Tigers. He will pitch opposite fellow lefty Matthew Boyd.

Sabathia, 39, lasted only three innings in an August 30 start against the Athletics due to discomfort in his right knee. He had fluid drained from the knee and went on the IL.

Sabathia is retiring after the season. If the Yankees keep their rotation in tact through the end of the regular season, Sabathia will have four more starts. He currently holds a 4.93 ERA with 96 strikeouts and 36 walks across 100 1/3 innings.