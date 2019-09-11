Wilson Ramos will catch Noah Syndergaard on Friday

On Monday, it was reported that Mets starter Noah Syndergaard has been petitioning the Mets’ front office to have Tomás Nido catch him rather than Wilson Ramos. Syndergaard believes Nido calls a better game, controls the running game better, and is better at framing low pitches.

Manager Mickey Callaway defended his decision to write Ramos in the lineup card, citing catcher wins and losses, a little-used statistic. Callaway also said, “Noah understands that I’m going to make the lineup out.”

It didn’t sound like Syndergaard was going to get his way and now we know he won’t. MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports that Ramos, not Nido, will catch Syndergaard on Friday when the Mets open a series against the Dodgers. Because if you have an opportunity to create unnecessary tension with your star pitcher, you have to take it.

The Mets were rumored to be shopping Syndergaard in early July, but pulled him off the market just ahead of the trade deadline. He has two more years of arbitration eligibility remaining. One would imagine Syndergaard won’t pitch both years in a Mets uniform.

