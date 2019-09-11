Getty Images

Christian Yelich’s season-ending injury makes Cody Bellinger the likely MVP

By Craig CalcaterraSep 11, 2019, 12:14 PM EDT
Maybe Cody Bellinger was already going to win the MVP Award before Christian Yelich went down to a season-ending injury last night. I think he had a slight lead, if for no other reason than he’s (a) the best player on the best team; and (b) there is still some tendency for voters to not want to hand out the hardware to the same guy two years in a row.

But it was probably going to be a close vote. Closer than we thought even a week or two ago if the Brewers’ recent surge had pushed them past the Cubs and into the postseason, but still close even if the Brewers fell short.

Let’s see how they stacked up before Yelich went out:

  • Yelich: .329/.429/.671 (OPS+ 178), 44 homers, 97 RBI, 30 stolen bases, 328 total bases, bWAR 7.1, .  He was leading the league in on-base percentage, slugging, OPS (obviously) and OPS+.
  • Bellinger: .306/.410/.639 (OPS+ 172), 44 homers, 106 RBI, 11, stolen bases, 322 total bases, bWAR 8.3. He leads the NL in WAR, but in no other statistical categories.

Not that they were the only two candidates. Anthony Rendon should get some consideration from voters. So too will Ketel Marte who has, quietly, due to the lack of exposure the Diamondbacks get, I suspect, had a monster season. Both Ronald Acuña Jr. and Josh Donaldson are also high on various leaderboards for the second-best-in-the-NL Atlanta Braves, with Acuña still having a shot at the 40/40 club, which tends to excite voters even if he’s a bit farther down the list of more substantive measures.

But with nods of respect to those guys, I really do think the race was going to come down to Bellinger vs. Yelich. Now that Yelich is down, and now that some of his statistical edges will be dulled, it’s likely Bellinger’s award.

Alex Cora will return as Red Sox manager next year

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraSep 11, 2019, 8:40 AM EDT
A lot of the time, when a general manager is fired, the manager he put in the dugout gets let go too, at least eventually. The idea is that a new GM will want to craft the team in his or her own image and one of the most important ways to do that is to put someone in the manager’s office with whom he or she can work and communicate well.

Whoever replaces Dave Dombrowski as the next Red Sox GM will not have the luxury, however, as Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy said yesterday on WEEI that Alex Cora will return in 2020.

Which, as unusual as that may be, is probably the right call too. Cora, like Dombrowski, is still less than a full season removed from winning a World Series and there hasn’t been any suggestion that he has lost the confidence of either the players or the front office. Really, it all just underscores again how weirdly-timed Dombrowski’s firing is. And suggests, perhaps, that maybe it was something more singular to Dombrowski as opposed to something with broader bearing on the organization that ultimately led to his dismissal.

Part of me also wonders if Cora’s safety means that one of the executives who are currently serving as the Red Sox interim brain trust — assistant general managers Eddie Romero, Zack Scott, and Brian O’Halloran and senior vice president of major and minor league operations Raquel Ferreira — have the inside track on the GM job. A strong outside candidate may balk at not being able to name his or her manager, but one of those four may have no problem with Cora whatsoever.

It’s gonna be an interesting offseason in Boston.