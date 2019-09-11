Chris Martin throws immaculate inning vs. Phillies

Braves reliever Chris Martin had the adventure of a lifetime, tossing an immaculate inning — a 1-2-3 inning with three strikeouts on nine pitches — in the seventh inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Phillies. The right-hander was an army of one, fanning César Hernández, Jay Bruce, and Logan Morrison to send the game to the eighth.
Martin knows that everything’s not lost, as he entered the game with a 5.40 ERA in 13 1/3 innings since being acquired by the Braves from the Rangers on July 30. It was a hopeful transmission by the Braves, who also bolstered their bullpen by acquiring Shane Greene and Mark Melancon ahead of the trade deadline.
Martin’s immaculate inning is the seventh of the 2019 season, joining Josh Hader, Thomas Pannone, Chris Sale (twice), Stephen Strasburg, and Kevin Gausman. There have been 99 known total immaculate innings in baseball history by 91 different pitchers. It’s an achievement that has the hitters believing the pitches are coming in at the speed of sound.
We saw it coming a mile away, but the 2019 season is now officially the most homer-happy season of all-time. Collectively, players had homered 6,084 times this season, entering Wednesday’s action 21 shy of tying the 2017 season at 6,105. It only took a couple of hours to match it.
Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien hit the record-tying homer, a solo shot in the fourth inning against Astros starter José Urquidy to temporarily tie the game at 1-1.
There was a league-wide lull in homers for about 20 minutes before Orioles shortstop Jonathan Villar hit a three-run home run off of Dodgers reliever Caleb Ferguson, breaking a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning.
On a rate basis, the 2019 season blows every other season out of the water. We’ve seen an average of 1.4 home runs per game this year, quite a bit more than the 1.26 per game average of 2017. The 2000 season is in third at 1.17 homers per game.
With a few weeks left in the season, the league is on pace to finish the year with over 6,800 homers. There are myriad factors into the sharp increase in home runs, but far and away the biggest factor has been the baseball.